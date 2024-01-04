default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Eli Lilly Warns Against ‘Cosmetic’ Use of Popular Weight-Loss Drugs

“Mounjaro and Zepbound are indicated for the treatment of serious diseases; they are not approved for – and should not be used for – cosmetic weight loss,” the company said in a statement Thursday morning.
Famed for speedy weight loss, Ozempic is having far-reaching consequences.
Eli Lilly & Co. cautioned against using its popular diabetes and obesity drugs for “cosmetic weight loss." (Shutterstock)
By

Eli Lilly & Co. cautioned against using its popular diabetes and obesity drugs for “cosmetic weight loss” as off-label use of the medications has skyrocketed and shortages ensued.

“Mounjaro and Zepbound are indicated for the treatment of serious diseases; they are not approved for – and should not be used for – cosmetic weight loss,” the company said in a statement Thursday morning.

Neither drug is approved for weight loss in people who don’t have a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes or obesity. Weight-loss drugs were popularised after social media influencers on TikTok and celebrities like Elon Musk touted rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Wegovy, which have similar effects. The demand prompted supply troubles, which impacted the ability of people with diabetes to get their medications.

Lilly did not outline any additional steps it is taking to prevent off-label use. The company also said it was concerned about knock-off versions of its medicines that have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, some of which have been found to contain impurities.

By Madison Muller


Learn more:

How Ozempic Changed the Face of Beauty

Famed for speedy weight loss, the effects of the prescription-only drug are now shifting beauty standards.

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
