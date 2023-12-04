Hims & Hers Launches Weight Loss Category With Future GLP-1 Plans

Hims & Hers Health is now in the weight loss business.

The telemedicine company announced on Monday that it will offer prescriptions for crave-curbing drugs available on both its Hims and Hers sites. While not included in the initial rollout, Ozempic’s GLP-1 class of drugs are part of future expansion plans for its new category.

Drugs available to qualifying patients include anti-diabetes medication Metformin, antidepressant Bupropion, opiate antagonist Naltrexone and anticonvulsant medication Topiramate, all of which are used off-label for weight loss. After an online assessment, customers that qualify are offered one of five medication kits featuring different combinations of the drugs along with a vitamin B12 supplement. In addition to height, weight and medical details, users are also assessed based on sleep, stress and eating habits.

Hims & Hers hired Dr. Craig Primack, who specialises in obesity, as its SVP of weight management, who will oversee the new category.

In addition to prescriptions, Hims & Hers is providing personalised nutrition guidance, recipes, mental health support, movement recommendations and sleep advice as well as digital tracking tools for progress, hydration, movement and sleep.

In the company’s August second-quarter earnings call, CEO Andrew Dudum stated that the company is currently holding off on GLP-1 drugs, which include Ozempic and Wegovy, until the supply chain becomes more consistent and the medicine undergoes more studies.

”The reality is that the medicines are only nine to 12 months old and have only been studied for that duration,” he said.





