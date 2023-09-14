For Makeup Artist Brands, Backstage Beauty Takes a Backseat

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Beauty will always be on the sidelines at New York Fashion Week, and brands may find sponsorship dollars are better allocated elsewhere.
As frothy beauty valuations come back down to earth, a group of artist-led lines are being primed for acquisition.
The line’s $1 billion valuation hinged on Emily Weiss repositioning the brand as a tech start-up rather than “only” a beauty label. As illustrated in an excerpt from Marisa Meltzer’s new book on the founder’s larger-than-life ambitions, inclusive of an app that never saw the light of day, it was a poor fit practically from the start.
A cadre of beauty start-ups, including Millie Bobby Brown’s makeup brand Florence by Mills, have mastered the difficult task of turning TikTok users watching clicky content into paying customers.
E.l.f.’s $355 million acquisition of Naturium doesn’t change the fact that most influencer, actor and musician-fronted brands need to radically rethink their approach.
The luxury group is looking to boost its in-house expertise — a move that could spell trouble for the likes of Coty and Interparfumes, which currently manufactures many of Richemont’s brand fragrances.