Why DTC Brands Aren’t Swayed by Cheaper Social Media Ads

Building emotional, even inspirational, connections to a product is more critical than ever in fashion and beauty. In today’s hyper-competitive, crowded environment, marketing strategies that make brands stand out and stay culturally relevant need a mix of old and new tactics.
Some marketing experts predicted an exodus from social media as costs rose and effectiveness fell. But instead of leaving, brands got smarter about how they spend their marketing dollars.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Under new leadership, the denim pioneer will be tested to see if it can become a global DTC brand that’s known for more than its historic jeans.
While the DTC landscape’s turbulence isn’t completely over for brands, the prospect of a better economy in 2024 is encouraging profitable brands that shied away from M&A last year to start preparing for an exit.
Stòffa’s made-to-measure menswear has cultivated a devoted, influential following. Now, the brand is betting that its forthcoming flagship retail store is its next step on the long path to building a legacy luxury label.
In a conservative investment environment, the few start-ups that can access traditional venture capital are opting to take out loans, and battle higher interest rates, to fund business essentials like marketing and inventory.