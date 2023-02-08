Wholesale Brands Want to Be the New DTC Disruptors

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
When even Glossier and Allbirds are signing deals with multi-brand retailers, it’s clear the go-it-alone era is over. Here’s how some new brands are building wholesale into their business plan from the get-go.
The Italian brand occupies a lucrative niche with its distressed Americana-style trainers. Now, CEO Silvia Campara is betting on a strategy rooted in ‘co-creation’ to take the brand to new heights.
How did Nike’s share price hit an all-time high in the middle of a pandemic? The American sportswear giant’s success is rooted in a radical direct-to-consumer strategy built around content, community and customisation, and conceived for a post-internet world where brand connections are everything.
For most of its 166-year history, Levi’s was known solely for its jeans. But in the last few years it’s built T-shirts and tops into a $1 billion business.
With an uncertain economic outlook, digital brands are forced to make tough calls on whether to cut back on marketing at the expense of growth or continue to spend and accept lower profits.
With the direct-to-consumer funding heyday now over, DTC brands need to turn a profit. Unlike their revenue-obsessed counterparts, DTC pioneers Marine Layer, Meundies and Trinny London offer a blueprint for achieving both top- and bottom-line growth.
Mounting digital marketing costs and e-commerce readjustments have put the viability of pure direct-to-consumer business models into question. The State of Fashion 2023 reveals that most brands will need to diversify their channel mix beyond DTC to generate growth.
Start-ups under pressure to operate in the black have logistics and marketing expenses in their sights.