Aquazzura Launches Handbag Line at Paris Event

The Business of Fashion
BoF’s Entrepreneurship Week continues with Florence-based footwear brand Aquazzura, which has tripled its business over the past two years to become one of the most promising labels in the luxury market.
The luxury footwear brand plans to open nine new stores this year as well as launch men’s footwear, fragrance and eyewear.
Creative director Demna is attempting to establish a new direction for the Kering-owned brand in the wake of scandal. The promise of a major reset has helped the house reassert its status as a hot ticket at Paris Fashion Week.
Ibrahim Kamara’s official debut as art and image director for the brand is a far-reaching personal odyssey.
The French brand, founded and run by Jean Touitou since 1987, is looking to the LVMH-backed private equity firm to help it scale internationally.
More than ever, the fashion industry is geared to generate buzz, but some brands are rethinking their dependence on marketing stunts.