Balenciaga to Open Paris ‘Couture Store’

It’s been a year since designer Demna’s hit revival of Balenciaga’s couture business, which succeeded in re-energising the brand with iconic silhouettes made modern as well as elevated jeans, T-shirts and hoodies.

Now, Balenciaga is opening a “Couture Store” at 10 Avenue George V, housed below the brand’s traditional couture salon, offering limited-edition clothing, accessories and objects, which can be personalised or altered by the ateliers upstairs.

The new store will serve as a “gateway to couture, which remains a very closed universe, especially for new generations,” said Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit.

Balenciaga is not the only brand experimenting with new high-end store concepts. In May, Chanel revealed plans to open dedicated boutiques for top-spenders, starting with locations in key Asian cities early next year. Brunello Cucinelli opened a dedicated store for private clients in New York last December. But Balenciaga’s new concept has a more inclusive spin.

The brand has boomed under the creative direction of Demna, whose take on fashion is both luxury and street; at once multi-layered and relatable. The designer has a knack for issuing meme-able fashion hits that go viral on social media. Owner Kering does not break out results for Balenciaga, but annual sales have reportedly surpassed €1.5 billion.