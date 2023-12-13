Chloé Hires New CEO

The Business of Fashion
Kamali, a former design director at Saint Laurent, had previously been tapped to lead a parallel studio at Chloé as the brand prepared for Gabriela Hearst’s exit.
The designer’s last show for the Richemont-owned house will be on September 28. No successor has been named.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
With travel expected to soon surpass pre-pandemic levels, The State of Fashion 2024 unpacks how brands and retailers are adapting to strategies to connect with vacation-focused consumers.
Balenciaga’s collaboration with Erewhon is the most high-profile example of the unlikely movement for carrier bags that is sweeping high-fashion, as well as the secondhand market.
In her first ever podcast interview, the actress, filmmaker and humanitarian joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss her vision for her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie.
Reports of financial strain at Farfetch amid a stalled deal with YNAP has driven confidence in multi-brand e-commerce to all-time lows. With value propositions eroding and investment drying up, a way forward remains unclear.