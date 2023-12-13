default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Chloé Hires New CEO

Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of British menswear label Dunhill, will replace Riccardo Bellini, who is set to exit Chloé at the end of the year.
Chloé Ready to Wear Autumn/Winter 2023 show.
Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of British menswear label Dunhill, will replace Riccardo Bellini, who is set to exit Chloé at the end of the year. (Andrea Adriani / launchmetrics.com/spotlight)
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

Riccardo Bellini, the former Diesel and Maison Margiela executive who has served as Chloé's chief executive since late 2019, will exit the brand at the end of December, parent company Richemont said in a statement Wednesday.

Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of Chloé owner Richemont’s British menswear brand Dunhill, will take over the role. Malecaze previously worked at US retailer The Webster (as chief operating officer, then CEO) before joining Richemont to help create its AZ Factory venture with designer Alber Elbaz, who passed away in April 2021. He moved to Dunhill in 2022.

Riccardo Bellini and Renzo Rosso | Source: Courtesy

Riccardo Bellini, the former Diesel and Maison Margiela executive, has served as Chloé's chief executive since late 2019. (Courtesy)

Bellini presided over Chloé during a period of creative and commercial turbulence as the brand struggled to reinvigorate demand for its top-priced boho-chic propositions amid fierce competition from logo-driven megabrands, while also navigating the pandemic.

He worked alongside Louis Vuitton-alum Natacha Ramsay-Levi for a year before bringing on Uruguay-born, US-based designer Gabriela Hearst. Alongside Hearst, Bellini sought to modernise and elevate the brand, emphasising sustainability through initiatives like earning B-Corp certification, while also pushing more intricate, artisanal products and phasing out the “See by Chloé” diffusion line.

Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of British menswear label Dunhill, will replace Riccardo Bellini, as CEO of Chloe.

Laurent Malecaze, currently chief executive of British menswear label Dunhill, will replace Riccardo Bellini, as CEO of Chloé. (Chloé)

Hearst left the brand in September, replaced by Chemena Kamali, previously Saint Laurent’s design director for women’s ready-to-wear, who is expected to supercharge Chloé's feminine, Parisienne codes.

Bellini’s decision to exit the brand was made “in full collaboration with the group to allow a proper completion of his mission and a smooth onboarding and start of the new creative director,” Richemont said.

While market sources said Bellini is leaving for another opportunity, BoF could not yet confirm where the executive is headed.



Further Reading
About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Why Online Luxury Is Broken

Reports of financial strain at Farfetch amid a stalled deal with YNAP has driven confidence in multi-brand e-commerce to all-time lows. With value propositions eroding and investment drying up, a way forward remains unclear.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Enjoy 25% off BoF Professional Membership Until December 19