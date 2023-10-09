Chloé Confirms Chemena Kamali as Creative Director

The Business of Fashion
A former Saint Laurent design director Chemena Kamali is leading a parallel studio at Chloé, with Gabriela Hearst’s future at the Richemont-owned brand unclear, sources said.
The designer’s last show for the Richemont-owned house will be on September 28. No successor has been named.
Vikram Alexei Kansara is Editorial Director at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and oversees BoF’s luxury, fashion week, sustainability, global markets and opinion verticals.
Twenty years ago, people laughed at him in his shrunken grey suit. Now he’s showing haute couture in Paris, publishing a weighty monograph on his career, and chairing the CFDA. Who’s laughing now?
With his first Louis Vuitton men’s show behind him, BoF 500 cover star Pharrell Williams shares his long-term vision for the future of Louis Vuitton, and luxury itself, with BoF’s Imran Amed.
In response to heightened consumer desire for jewels that sparkle, small fine jewellery brands are finding success leaning into higher price points and more bespoke services catering to high-spending clientele.
The former ready-to-wear director at J.W. Anderson will succeed Sarah Burton. It’s the latest in a string of executive shakeups as Kering seeks to reinvigorate its business on multiple fronts.