From Sustainability to Hyper-Connectivity: Discovering What the Future Holds for Physical Luxury Retail

A low-key, transitional menswear show suggested the brand is saving its marketing and financial firepower for its next creative leader.
The US luxury group that owns Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman is focused on customer-centric tactics and products to grow in turbulent times, says the CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2023.
This week, Dior’s Pietro Beccari was named CEO of LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, luxury’s biggest brand with €20 billion in annual sales. The job comes with high stakes and big shoes to fill.
The French designer brand has bounced back from the pandemic strongly, with 2022 sales approaching €300 million. Now, the company is laying plans for its next stage of growth, debuting a new logo to signal bigger ambitions.