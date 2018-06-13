Hiroshi Fujiwara: Be a Disturber, Not a Designer

The Business of Fashion
The Italian brand is replacing its seasonal partnerships with Thom Browne and Giambattista Valli with monthly collaborations with guest creatives, including Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Craig Green and Simone Rocha.
Courtesy of our friends at 032c, BoF brings you an exclusive excerpt from Jonathan Olivares' piece on HTM, a three-person design collaboration between Nike chief executive Mark Parker, designer Tinker Hatfield and cultural consultant Hiroshi Fujiwara.
At the close of Tokyo Fashion Week, BoF shines a light on the enigmatic stylists shaping how the world sees Japanese fashion.
The Comme des Garçons-owned retailer’s new Paris location is taking a radical — and risky — gamble on indie labels over big brand concessions at a challenging moment for the fashion market. ‘The hunger for sure is out there — I feel it,’ said CEO Adrian Joffe.
LVMH Fashion Group’s managing director Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou will add CEO of the Roman brand to his responsibilities, according to an internal announcement.
This week, The Vampire’s Wife announced its closure and Dion Lee called in administrators, only days after Mara Hoffman said it was shutting down and Roksanda narrowly escaped administration. Many more may follow.
The Swiss brand out-sparkles rivals with a strategy aimed at driving sales as well as image. This year the company dressed Greta Gerwig, Demi Moore and Bella Hadid as well as hosting clients to view (and purchase) its high jewellery range.