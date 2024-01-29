Jacquemus: Slouching Towards Luxury

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
For the first-time, the industry’s hottest independent designer—a charismatic, social-media savvy storyteller from the south of France—reveals the financial underpinnings of his burgeoning company and plans for the next phase of growth.
Simon Porte Jacquemus staged his latest show at the Palace of Versailles as part of a brand elevation push. Fittingly for the designer, the collection was inspired not by Marie Antoinette but a people’s princess, reports Dan Thawley.
As raffia fell from the ceiling, Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Monday show offered a fresh glimpse into the buzzy French label that’s harnessed a charismatic founder, clear brand identity and business model tailored to social media to generate €200 million in revenue this year.
Christian Dior Couture hopes to reinvigorate its watch division by relaunching its early 2000s Chiffre Rouge line — this time with fancier complications and a price to match.
The return to Paris Fashion Week this February will be ‘fun and playful,’ said CEO Cristiano Fagnani. ‘Youth comes first, with our connection to culture and style.’
The ultra-wealthy are spending more on luxury than ever before — and, amid a broader market slowdown, winning them over is becoming a competitive battleground for brands. BoF breaks down how strategies from Gucci, Mytheresa and Tiffany & Co. are successfully building closer relationships with top clients.
The French group seen as a bellwether for the sector expressed tempered optimism for 2024.