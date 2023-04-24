BoF Insights Gathers Executives During Milan Design Week to Share Insights From Lifestyle Research

The Business of Fashion
After sales hit €2.5 billion last year, the French heritage label known for its crocodile-logoed polos is looking to its new ‘Lacoste Arena’ retail concept to help power its next chapter of growth.
The Salone del Mobile design fair has become such an important platform for fashion brands that, this week, Bottega Veneta closed its flagship on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and transformed it into an art installation.
A global shopping splurge on luxury goods and beauty products is making some of the world’s richest people even richer.
Andrew Bolton’s latest curatorial miracle celebrates the creative process of one of fashion’s greatest icons. Bolton sits down with Tim Blanks for BoF’s latest podcast.