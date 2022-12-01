default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Ludovic de Saint Sernin to Design Ann Demeulemeester

The brand is targeting a turnaround under owner Claudio Antonioli, who acquired the label in 2020.
Ludovic de Saint Sernin To Design Ann Demeulemeester
Ludovic de Saint Sernin has been named creative director of Ann Demeulemeester. (Willy Vanderperre and Olivier Rizzo)
By

Ann Demeulemeester, the Belgian label acquired by Italian entrepreneur Claudio Antonioli in 2020, has appointed Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin as its new creative director.

De Saint Sernin’s first collection for the brand will be unveiled in March 2023 during Paris Fashion Week, the brand said. The designer plans to continue operating his namesake label.

The appointment comes as Ann Demeulemeester seeks to reinvigorate its business following the sale to Antonioli, the influential retailer and co-founder of Milan’s haute streetwear-focused New Guards Group. Revenues of the brand’s parent company BBVA 32 (founded by businesswoman Anne Chappelle) were €14.5 million in 2019.

Under new ownership, some fans of the label had hoped its founding designer — a member of the famed “Antwerp Six” who exited her namesake brand in 2013 — would return to the company. Last year, Demeulemeester came back to the brand to work on special projects, including creating the first Ann Demeulemeester perfume, a long-dormant idea she shelved years ago. But a rapprochement does not appear to have materialised.

De Saint Sernin founded his eponymous label in 2017, establishing a signature vocabulary of revealing, gender-fluid pieces rife with laces and crystal embellishments. The brand built a devoted, niche following for his slinky undergarments, “dick print” pants, knit tanks and silk blouses, which have been stocked by retailers including Matchesfashion and SSense. The label still assembles many pieces by hand in a small Paris workshop.

While the designer’s sexed-up, DIY aesthetic may seem an odd fit for Demeulemeester’s gothic bohemian universe, the designers share a penchant for monochrome, drapey and deconstructed looks.

“Sensuality, tension, silhouette, fluidity, wildness and a graphic feel are defining pillars of the language Ludovic de Saint Sernin is about to build as he traces the new course of Ann Demeulemeester, injecting his approach to fashion as a tool to shape and free one’s presence and appearance,” the brand said.

Further Reading

Ann Demeulemeester’s Enduring Modernity

‘I do not like timeless,’ said the Belgian designer, whose freshly opened retrospective highlights a body of work that is both of its time and completely modern. What does that spell for her brand’s reboot under Claudio Antonioli?

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Voices 2022