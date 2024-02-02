Can Luxury Watch Brands Grow in 2024?

The Business of Fashion
Christian Dior Couture hopes to reinvigorate its watch division by relaunching its early 2000s Chiffre Rouge line — this time with fancier complications and a price to match.
Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group Plc slumped nearly 30 percent after the top seller of Rolex watches in the UK cut its sales and growth forecasts, blaming volatile demand and a shift in luxury spending habits.
The newly created role will see the second-youngest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault oversee the conglomerate’s TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith brands.
Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus staged an outing at the Fondation Maeght that put his own 'pop luxury' twist on a push upmarket.
The return to Paris Fashion Week this February will be ‘fun and playful,’ said CEO Cristiano Fagnani. ‘Youth comes first, with our connection to culture and style.’
The ultra-wealthy are spending more on luxury than ever before — and, amid a broader market slowdown, winning them over is becoming a competitive battleground for brands. BoF breaks down how strategies from Gucci, Mytheresa and Tiffany & Co. are successfully building closer relationships with top clients.