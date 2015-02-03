default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Paris Trial Begins Over Harry Winston Jewel Heist

Eight men charged in one of the world's biggest jewel heists are on trial in Paris, accused of stealing more than 200 luxury watches and more than 600 pieces of jewelry from a Harry Winston boutique in two audacious operations.
Harry Winston store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Associated Press

PARIS, France — Eight men charged in one of the world's biggest jewel heists are on trial in Paris, accused of stealing more than 200 luxury watches and more than 600 pieces of jewelry from a Harry Winston boutique in two audacious operations.

Many of the jewels, worth a total of more than 100 million euros, have never been found. Charges against the men in court Tuesday include armed robbery in an organized gang, association with a criminal enterprise and receiving stolen goods.

A security guard for the boutique near the heavily touristed Champs-Elysees avenue is among those on trial, suspected of participating in the heists.

Four men dressed as building painters robbed the store in 2007. In 2008, four men — three wearing wigs and dressed as women — robbed it again.

