Pellicano Strikes €200M Investment Deal, Sets Expansion Plan

Pellicano group CEO and creative director Marie-Louise Sciò has turned her family’s hospitality business into a name with international caché, partnering with the likes of Birkenstock and Matchesfashion. Now, the group is an attractive acquisition target.
As travel bounces back after two-plus years of limited trips, fashion-branded hotels have gained fresh momentum.
Camille Miceli’s Pucci experience on the island of Capri shows how the industry’s expansion into resortwear — and resort retail — is accelerating. The push comes amid rebounding demand for travel and experiences from consumers longing to return to their pre-pandemic lifestyles.
Higher-end fashion labels have become more prolific on the short-form video app in 2023. BoF unpacks how brands are growing buzz on TikTok.
Auberge Resorts Collection CMO Mike Minchin shares how an evolution of experience-driven travel and turn-key service are bolstering success in the hospitality sector — and how fashion can stand to benefit.
Bolstered by a Covid boom that has endured long after the lockdowns ended, expensive timepieces now experience the kind of hype cycle that we more closely associate with streetwear, writes Imran Amed.
High-profile collectors from sports, music and cinema have helped luxury watches shake off their dusty image and reach younger, more diverse clients. How are brands navigating the shift?