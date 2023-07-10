Prada’s Path to Retail Performance

The Business of Fashion
The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.
Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada are stepping down as the group’s co-CEOs, passing the reins to former Luxottica chief Andrea Guerra and hiring a new leader for their flagship Prada brand.
After a lengthy turnaround, CEO Patrizio Bertelli outlines his growth plans for the Milanese fashion giant.
The Italian tennis player carried a Gucci duffel bag onto the court at Wimbledon, marking a changing of the fashion guard in the tradition-bound tennis world.
British fashion designer Samuel Ross opens up to BoF editor-in-chief Imran Amed about his work to foster more diversity in fashion.
The designer’s last show for the Richemont-owned house will be on September 28. No successor has been named.
Can luxury fashion’s biggest brand become a fine watchmaking powerhouse? Jean Arnault is betting on the relaunched Tambour model to lead a push upmarket.