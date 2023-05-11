Prada’s Q1 Revenues Jump 22 Percent, Surpassing €1 Billion

The Business of Fashion
The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.
The New York-based designer will oversee Helmut Lang’s men’s and women’s collections, effective May 15. His debut collection, spring 2024, will be presented during New York Fashion Week later this year.
Bidayat, a fund controlled by Rachid Mohamed Rachid, is set to relaunch Italian label Albini after acquiring its IP and archive, BoF can confirm. Rachid declined to comment on unconfirmed media reports that Alessandro Michele is involved.
Giants like LVMH and Kering enjoy scale benefits that are hard for competitors to overcome, but there’s still hope for smaller players, writes Pierre Mallevays.
Although his heart was never in it, the American artist was a prolific – and highly experimental – fashion photographer. A new exhibition explores the surrealist’s side hustle.