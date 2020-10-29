default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Ralph Lauren Misses Revenue Estimates

The luxury apparel retailer's quarterly net revenue fell 30 percent to $1.19 billion.
Ralph Lauren store | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — Ralph Lauren Corp missed revenue estimates for the second quarter on Thursday, as fewer customers spent on its high-end apparel and accessories during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The luxury apparel retailer said it expects third quarter and full year earnings to continue to be adversely affected by the pandemic that has dulled consumer demand.

Net revenue fell about 30 percent to $1.19 billion in the quarter ended September 26, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net loss of $39.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with a profit of $182.1 million, or $2.34 per share, a year earlier.

By Uday Sampath; editor: Shinjini Ganguli.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023