The Evolution of the CMO

Building emotional, even inspirational, connections to a product is more critical than ever in fashion and beauty. In today’s hyper-competitive, crowded environment, marketing strategies that make brands stand out and stay culturally relevant need a mix of old and new tactics.
Recent controversies from Tarte, Shein and even Bud Light have demonstrated the risks that come with building marketing campaigns around social media stars — and provided learnings for how to operate in the sector today.
With the news that The Independents is adding another firm, Ctzar, to its roster, BoF breaks down the factors driving consolidation in the space, and what it means for the industry.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
Despite a series of public controversies in 2020, the social media star’s clothing brand, WeWoreWhat, is setting revenue records and breaking into new categories. BoF spoke to Bernstein about her experience with “cancel culture” and how the brand survived.
At LTKCon, founder Amber Venz Box laid out the influencer-monetisation company’s plans to continue growing its namesake app — and the industry at large.