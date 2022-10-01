BoF 500 Global Cover Stories

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Behind the success of every BoF 500 member is a human story.
To mark the launch of The BoF 500 Class of 2022 (Mobile App users: click here) — our latest additions to the definitive index of the people shaping the global fashion industry — we set out to unearth the human stories behind new and longstanding members of this community, from unlikely global fashion icon Khaby Lame, the 22-year-old Senegalese refugee who became the world’s most-followed TikToker, to 88-year-old Italian fashion billionaire Giorgio Armani.
With access to Armani’s secret garden in Milan, a roof terrace overlooking the Mumbai skyline and other locations from Paris to Los Angeles to New York, our BoF’s global team of editors, correspondents and contributors, along with photographers Campbell Addy, Ari Marcopoulos, Amanda Fordyce and more, captured the human side of eight members of the BoF 500. The result is a special set of cover stories, to be published on BoF starting on October 3rd.
To explore the full index, including the Class of 2022, click here (or for our Mobile App users click here).