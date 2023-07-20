default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Partner Content

Curated Offers and Invitations for BoF Professional Members

BoF is excited to be partnering with Soho House and Farfetch to give BoF Professional members access to two very special offers.
Soho Friends and Farfetch
Soho Friends and Farfetch
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL
In Partnership With
Article Sponsor

The Business of Fashion has partnered with Soho House and Farfetch to give BoF Professional members access to three very special offers.

In addition to your core membership benefits, as a BoF Professional member you can now enjoy:

  • A 50% saving on Soho Friends membership
  • 10% off when you spend £200/$200/€200 or more on select full-price items at Farfetch

Terms and conditions apply, find out more below.

50% Off Soho Friends Membership

Soho Friends

Soho Friends.

The Business of Fashion and Soho House invite you to join Soho Friends for just £50/$65/€70 saving 50% on the annual Soho Friends membership price.

Open the door to reduced rates on Soho House bedrooms around the world, plus discounts on Soho Home, Cowshed and Soho Skin products, spa treatments and all public restaurants.

What do you get with Soho Friends?

  • 15% off bedrooms at all Soho Houses around the world from Soho Farmhouse to Mumbai, New York to Paris, with a 12pm check out time
  • Room upgrades on stays of 3+ nights upon check-in, subject to availability
  • 25% off Cowshed products and reduced rates on spa treatments
  • 15% off Soho Home for all members, plus free delivery for UK and North American residents
  • 20% off food and beverages for tables of up to four people at all public restaurants from 4pm Sunday and all day Monday to Wednesday, including Cecconi’s restaurants worldwide, Kettner’s, Dean St Townhouse, Electric Diner and Café Boheme in London, The Allis in Chicago and La Caseta in Barcelona
  • The opportunity to purchase tickets to offsite events such as House Festival, Coachella and Primavera
  • Depending on your region, weekly curated events and screenings

You can find out more about Soho Friends here.

Apply now to join Soho Friends and benefit from 50% off as a BoF Professional member.

10% Off at Farfetch

FARFETCH

FARFETCH

The Business of Fashion and Farfetch invite you to enjoy 10% off your favourite designer pieces when you spend £200/$200/€200 or more at Farfetch before the end of September.

Discover the latest collections from fashion’s biggest names, exquisite fine jewellery and investment timepieces, a huge selection of designer shoes, limited-edition sneakers and rare pre-loved pieces.

To claim your 10% BoF Professional Farfetch discount use the following promo code: BOF10FARFETCH. Terms and conditions apply, please see below.

Shop designer pieces on Farfetch now.


Farfetch Terms & Conditions
1. Offer is for personal use by eligible BoF Professional members only. Offer code may only be redeemed once per eligible BoF Professional user.
2. Minimum spend of £200/$200/€200 applies. Minimum spend excludes shipping costs, any cancelled orders or refunds made on returned items.
3. Offer is valid on full-price items only.
4. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotional programmes, offers, discount cards, vouchers or VIP privileges, unless otherwise stated.
5. Farfetch’s and The Business of Fashion’s decision shall be final with respect to any BoF Professional user disputes regarding the Offer.
6. Offer is not valid in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, China Mainland, Georgia, Hong Kong SAR, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macau SAR, Moldova, Russia, Taiwan Region, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.
7. Brand restrictions apply. For more information, please visit the page here.
8. This offer is valid from 13 July 2023, 01:00 BST to 30 September 2023, 23:59 BST time.

This feature is in partnership with Soho House and Farfetch.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from News & Analysis
Fashion News, Analysis and Business Intelligence from the leading digital authority on the global fashion industry.

Highsnobiety Lays Off 10 Percent of Its Staff

The Zalando-owned streetwear and youth culture media platform announced the layoffs of 24 employees last week, citing unfavourable economic conditions and the need for cost-cutting measures, sources said.

The Story Behind Australian Fashion’s Decline

Over the last three decades, a combination of local and global forces have twice reshaped the Australian fashion industry, creating pressures that make it harder for independent designers to thrive.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings