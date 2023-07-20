Curated Offers and Invitations for BoF Professional Members

The Business of Fashion has partnered with Soho House and Farfetch to give BoF Professional members access to three very special offers.

In addition to your core membership benefits, as a BoF Professional member you can now enjoy:

A 50% saving on Soho Friends membership

10% off when you spend £200/$200/€200 or more on select full-price items at Farfetch

Terms and conditions apply, find out more below.

50% Off Soho Friends Membership

Soho Friends.

The Business of Fashion and Soho House invite you to join Soho Friends for just £50/$65/€70 — saving 50% on the annual Soho Friends membership price.

Open the door to reduced rates on Soho House bedrooms around the world, plus discounts on Soho Home, Cowshed and Soho Skin products, spa treatments and all public restaurants.

What do you get with Soho Friends?

15% off bedrooms at all Soho Houses around the world from Soho Farmhouse to Mumbai, New York to Paris, with a 12pm check out time

Room upgrades on stays of 3+ nights upon check-in, subject to availability

25% off Cowshed products and reduced rates on spa treatments

15% off Soho Home for all members, plus free delivery for UK and North American residents

20% off food and beverages for tables of up to four people at all public restaurants from 4pm Sunday and all day Monday to Wednesday, including Cecconi’s restaurants worldwide, Kettner’s, Dean St Townhouse, Electric Diner and Café Boheme in London, The Allis in Chicago and La Caseta in Barcelona

The opportunity to purchase tickets to offsite events such as House Festival, Coachella and Primavera

Depending on your region, weekly curated events and screenings

You can find out more about Soho Friends here.

Apply now to join Soho Friends and benefit from 50% off as a BoF Professional member.

10% Off at Farfetch

FARFETCH

The Business of Fashion and Farfetch invite you to enjoy 10% off your favourite designer pieces when you spend £200/$200/€200 or more at Farfetch before the end of September.

Discover the latest collections from fashion’s biggest names, exquisite fine jewellery and investment timepieces, a huge selection of designer shoes, limited-edition sneakers and rare pre-loved pieces.

To claim your 10% BoF Professional Farfetch discount use the following promo code: BOF10FARFETCH. Terms and conditions apply, please see below.

Shop designer pieces on Farfetch now.





1. Offer is for personal use by eligible BoF Professional members only. Offer code may only be redeemed once per eligible BoF Professional user.

2. Minimum spend of £200/$200/€200 applies. Minimum spend excludes shipping costs, any cancelled orders or refunds made on returned items.

3. Offer is valid on full-price items only.

4. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotional programmes, offers, discount cards, vouchers or VIP privileges, unless otherwise stated.

5. Farfetch’s and The Business of Fashion’s decision shall be final with respect to any BoF Professional user disputes regarding the Offer.

6. Offer is not valid in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, China Mainland, Georgia, Hong Kong SAR, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macau SAR, Moldova, Russia, Taiwan Region, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

7. Brand restrictions apply. For more information, please visit the page here.

8. This offer is valid from 13 July 2023, 01:00 BST to 30 September 2023, 23:59 BST time.

This feature is in partnership with Soho House and Farfetch.