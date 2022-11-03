Gigi Hadid, Jerry Lorenzo and Jordan Brand’s Larry Miller Will Speak at BoF VOICES 2022

Full access to the livestream is available to our entire global community. Register to stream all the VOICES sessions, free of charge.

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the latest confirmed speakers for BoF VOICES 2022, returning to Soho Farmhouse from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 for three days of thoughtful, immersive programming — and now, you can join us from anywhere in the world by signing up for our livestream.

Among an already outstanding lineup including Balenciaga creative director Demna, advocate and activist Malala Yousafzai, model Paloma Elsesser, CNN International correspondent Clarissa Ward and the iconic Victoria Beckham, we’re delighted to reveal the latest roster of confirmed speakers joining us at BoF VOICES 2022

Gigi Hadid - model, founder and creator director of knitwear brand Guest In Residence.

Larry Miller - chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board, a division of Nike, Inc.

- chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board, a division of Nike, Inc. Jerry Lorenzo - American fashion designer and founder of Fear of God.

- American fashion designer and founder of Fear of God. Fecal Matter - a multi-disciplinary brand, founded by Montréal-based design duo Steven Raj Bhaskaran and Hannah Rose Dalton.

- a multi-disciplinary brand, founded by Montréal-based design duo Steven Raj Bhaskaran and Hannah Rose Dalton. Dr. Sophie Pinkham - academic researcher and author, specialising in Russian and Ukrainian culture, history and politics.

- academic researcher and author, specialising in Russian and Ukrainian culture, history and politics. Imran Chaudhri - British-American designer, who created user interface and interaction designs for the iPhone.

- British-American designer, who created user interface and interaction designs for the iPhone. Mo Gawdat - former Google executive turned podcast host and author, and an expert in artificial intelligence

Plus more than 40 experts, entrepreneurs, activists and thought leaders from the worlds of technology, health and wellness, politics, the arts, philosophy, philanthropy — and, of course, fashion — enabling cross-industry learning and collaboration. (click here to see the full list)

Each of the five BoF VOICES 2022 content sessions will be livestreamed for the global BoF community, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. With over 40 global experts, activists and thought leaders confirmed to speak, we hope you can join us for what promises to be a truly inspirational three days (click here to see the full list of speakers confirmed so far).

REGISTER NOW to join us for the whole event or attend the sessions of your choice, free of charge.

BoF VOICES 2022 LIVESTREAM SESSIONS:

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 17:00 to 19:00 GMT: The Wider World

From politics and the global economy to social issues and humanitarian crises, every fashion business is impacted by the wider world. Here we take a step back to understand the bigger picture.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 11:00 to 13:00 GMT: Inside the Fashion System

The fashion industry is transforming before our eyes. Here we encounter the people who are asking questions about how it needs to change and imagining the exciting opportunities that could bring.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 15:00 to 17:00 GMT: Technology and Innovation

We meet a daring group of scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs who are reshaping the world and, in the process, the way our industry will work in the future.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 11:00 to 13:00 GMT: Global Culture and Creativity

We are living in an era of global culture and creativity, fuelled by the rise of technology platforms that connect us all to film, television, music, art, and fashion from across the planet. We take a tour around the world to meet inspiring creative leaders.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 15:00 to 17:00 GMT: Live Your Best Life

Let’s put things into perspective. Listen to passionate individuals with inspiring stories and discover how to live a life with purpose and authenticity.

In-person attendance at BoF VOICES 2022 is by invitation only, with only a handful of places remaining. To request an invitation to attend, complete this application form.

VOICES 2022 is made possible in part through our partners McKinsey & Company, Shopify, Flannels, Brandlive, Lenzing, ShopRunner, Snap, Canada Goose, Invisible Collection, Soho House, and Getty Images.