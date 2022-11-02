BoF VOICES 2022 | Session 1: Peak Anxiety in an Unsteady World

As we look ahead to 2023, the world faces a unique combination of crises, from the war in Ukraine to food insecurity and an already fragile global economy, suffering from a pandemic hangover.

Join us on Nov. 29 to hear from global experts who will decipher what lies ahead in our Session 1 of BoF VOICES 2022 — The Wider World.

Clarissa Ward, chief international correspondent for CNN, will share perspectives from the frontline of the war in Ukraine.

Dr Sophie Pinkham will explain the history of the Ukrainian-Russian relationship with perspectives on the realities of the war, the experience of civilians and the effectiveness of sanctions.

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, CEO of Mercy Corps, will share critical insights on growing global food insecurity and deepening inequality.

Mo Gawdat will make the case for altering the alarming trajectory of super-intelligent AI which is predicted to be a billion times more advanced than humans by 2049.

Celina De Sola will explore how to break cycles of violence by equipping societal leaders with the skills to provide mental health care to those who need it most.

Ayman Mohyeldin, MSNBC anchor, will address the role and responsibility of the media amid misinformation and disinformation.

Ziad Ahmed, CEO of Gen-Z marketing firm JUV Consulting, will share why Gen-Z are so angry — and how they are channelling that anger into action.

Each of the five BoF VOICES 2022 content sessions will be livestreamed for the global BoF community, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. With over 40 global experts, activists and thought leaders confirmed to speak

BoF VOICES 2022 LIVESTREAM SESSIONS:

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 17:00 to 19:00 GMT: The Wider World

From politics and the global economy to social issues and humanitarian crises, every fashion business is impacted by the wider world. Here we take a step back to understand the bigger picture.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 11:00 to 13:00 GMT: Inside the Fashion System

The fashion industry is transforming before our eyes. Here we encounter the people who are asking questions about how it needs to change and imagining the exciting opportunities that could bring.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 15:00 to 17:00 GMT: Technology and Innovation

We meet a daring group of scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs who are reshaping the world and, in the process, the way our industry will work in the future.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 11:00 to 13:00 GMT: Global Culture and Creativity

We are living in an era of global culture and creativity, fuelled by the rise of technology platforms that connect us all to film, television, music, art, and fashion from across the planet. We take a tour around the world to meet inspiring creative leaders.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 15:00 to 17:00 GMT: Live Your Best Life

Let’s put things into perspective. Listen to passionate individuals with inspiring stories and discover how to live a life with purpose and authenticity.

