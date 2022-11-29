BoF VOICES 2022 — Join Us Live Later Today

Full access to the BoF VOICES 2022 livestream is available to our entire global community.

BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers has returned from November 29 to December 1, uniting the movers, shakers and trailblazers of the global fashion industry with the thought leaders, entrepreneurs and inspiring people who are shaping the wider world. And now you can join us from anywhere in the world! Streaming live from Oxfordshire, UK we’ll be joined by thousands of members of the BoF community from over 150 countries, as we examine the most important issues of our time, from innovations changing fashion to navigating the macro forces shaping the world today.

Across five, two-hour sessions running over three days we plan to cover a lot of ground. We hope you can join us for an inspirational learning journey from 5pm London time, noon in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Join us for the whole event or the sessions of your choice, free of charge.

Please find the full agenda for all sessions below.

SESSION 01: THE WIDER WORLD

THE FIGHT FOR UKRAINE: WHERE IT STANDS AND WHY IT MATTERS

Clarissa Ward

IN SEARCH OF A FREE UKRAINE

Dr. Sophie Pinkham

CONFLICT, CLIMATE AND TODAY’S GLOBAL HUNGER CRISIS

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna

BLINDSPOTS AND BIASES: THE ROLE OF THE MEDIA IN A FRACTURED WORLD

Ayman Mohyeldin

THE ECONOMY IN 2023: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

Tim Ingrassia

THE LOTTERY OF LIFE: FINDING AGENCY IN CIRCUMSTANCE

Celina de Sola

WHY IS GEN-Z SO ANGRY?

Ziad Ahmed

SCARY SMART: HUMANITY IN THE ERA OF THE RISE OF THE MACHINE

Mo Gawdat

SESSION 02: INSIDE THE FASHION SYSTEM

THE STATE OF FASHION 2023

Achim Berg and Imran Amed

THE ANSWER TO INCONVENIENT TRUTHS ISN’T CONVENIENT FANTASIES

Tariq Fancy

GREENWASHING: IT’S TIME TO CALL IN THE REFS

Tariq Fancy, Maxine Bédat, Ken Pucker and Baroness Lola Young OBE in conversation with Sarah Kent

OVERLOOKED AND UNDERSERVED: LUXURY’S FORGOTTEN CUSTOMERS

Michael Murray, Ross Bailey and Cecilia Morelli in conversation with Cathaleen Chen

LIFESTYLES, LIFEWORLDS, AND THE FASHION SYSTEM

Toby Shorin

THE TRUE MEANING OF COMMUNITY TO A FAST-GROWING FASHION BRAND

Jerry Lorenzo in conversation with Tim Blanks

SESSION 3: TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

THE DIGITAL DIVIDE

Dame Stephanie Shirley CH

THE PARADIGM SHIFT TO LOCALISED SUPPLY CHAINS

Lisa Morales-Hellebo

DELIVERING ON E-COMMERCE: INNOVATING THE LAST MILE

Sriram Krishnasamy in conversation with Diana Lee

HOW KINDNESS CAN BE CONTAGIOUS

Musa Tariq and Phillip Lim

NON-PROFIT LEADERS DOING SOCIAL GOOD

Brett Hagler and Alexandria Lafci, Jean Guo, Sneha Sheth

THE COLLECTIVE OPPORTUNITY IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Harley Finkelstein in conversation with Rahul Malik

THE POST-SMARTPHONE ERA AND HOW AI WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING

Imran Chaudhri

SESSION 04: GLOBAL CULTURE AND CREATIVITY

HALLYU: HOW THE KOREAN WAVE IS SWEEPING THROUGH GLOBAL CULTURE

Dr. Rosalie Kim, Irene Kim in conversation with Yana Peel

GHANA: HOW VISUALS CAN SHAPE A NATION

Campbell Addy and Ekow Barnes

THE TOKYO TOILET PROJECT

Koji Yanai

HOW FOOD CAN FOSTER CROSS-CULTURAL SHARING AND FEMALE EMPOWERMENT

Asma Khan and Judy Joo

SESSION 05: LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE

ROOTS AND RESILIENCE: MY STORY AS A REFUGEE

Dennis Okwera

EMBRACING IDENTITY: HOW A LEADER’S TRUTH TRANSFORMS A BRAND

Sue Y. Nabi in conversation with Mory Fontanez

THE POWER OF SECOND CHANCES: COMMON STORIES WITH UNCOMMON OUTCOMES

Larry Miller in conversation with Darnell Strom

SHAPESHIFTER: THE INCREDIBLE EVOLUTION OF VICTORIA BECKHAM

Victoria Beckham OBE in conversation with Laura Weir

HOW THE POWER OF TRANSFORMATION SAVED OUR LIVES

Fecal Matter

CONTINUING THE FIGHT FOR A BETTER TOMORROW

Malala Yousafzai in conversation with Imran Amed

Join us for the whole event or the sessions of your choice, free of charge.

If you are joining from the device and browser you registered on, you will be automatically logged in. If you are joining from a different device or browser, you may need to re-register. For help with accessing the livestream please contact our support team at: professional@businessoffashion.com

