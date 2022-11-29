BoF VOICES 2022 — Join Us Live Later Today

The Business of Fashion
Full access to the BoF VOICES 2022 livestream is available to our entire global community.
BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers has returned from November 29 to December 1, uniting the movers, shakers and trailblazers of the global fashion industry with the thought leaders, entrepreneurs and inspiring people who are shaping the wider world. And now you can join us from anywhere in the world! Streaming live from Oxfordshire, UK we’ll be joined by thousands of members of the BoF community from over 150 countries, as we examine the most important issues of our time, from innovations changing fashion to navigating the macro forces shaping the world today.
Across five, two-hour sessions running over three days we plan to cover a lot of ground. We hope you can join us for an inspirational learning journey from 5pm London time, noon in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Join us for the whole event or the sessions of your choice, free of charge.
Please find the full agenda for all sessions below.
THE FIGHT FOR UKRAINE: WHERE IT STANDS AND WHY IT MATTERS
Clarissa Ward
IN SEARCH OF A FREE UKRAINE
Dr. Sophie Pinkham
CONFLICT, CLIMATE AND TODAY’S GLOBAL HUNGER CRISIS
Tjada D’Oyen McKenna
BLINDSPOTS AND BIASES: THE ROLE OF THE MEDIA IN A FRACTURED WORLD
Ayman Mohyeldin
THE ECONOMY IN 2023: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?
Tim Ingrassia
THE LOTTERY OF LIFE: FINDING AGENCY IN CIRCUMSTANCE
Celina de Sola
WHY IS GEN-Z SO ANGRY?
Ziad Ahmed
SCARY SMART: HUMANITY IN THE ERA OF THE RISE OF THE MACHINE
Mo Gawdat
THE STATE OF FASHION 2023
Achim Berg and Imran Amed
THE ANSWER TO INCONVENIENT TRUTHS ISN’T CONVENIENT FANTASIES
Tariq Fancy
GREENWASHING: IT’S TIME TO CALL IN THE REFS
Tariq Fancy, Maxine Bédat, Ken Pucker and Baroness Lola Young OBE in conversation with Sarah Kent
OVERLOOKED AND UNDERSERVED: LUXURY’S FORGOTTEN CUSTOMERS
Michael Murray, Ross Bailey and Cecilia Morelli in conversation with Cathaleen Chen
LIFESTYLES, LIFEWORLDS, AND THE FASHION SYSTEM
Toby Shorin
THE TRUE MEANING OF COMMUNITY TO A FAST-GROWING FASHION BRAND
Jerry Lorenzo in conversation with Tim Blanks
THE DIGITAL DIVIDE
Dame Stephanie Shirley CH
THE PARADIGM SHIFT TO LOCALISED SUPPLY CHAINS
Lisa Morales-Hellebo
DELIVERING ON E-COMMERCE: INNOVATING THE LAST MILE
Sriram Krishnasamy in conversation with Diana Lee
HOW KINDNESS CAN BE CONTAGIOUS
Musa Tariq and Phillip Lim
NON-PROFIT LEADERS DOING SOCIAL GOOD
Brett Hagler and Alexandria Lafci, Jean Guo, Sneha Sheth
THE COLLECTIVE OPPORTUNITY IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Harley Finkelstein in conversation with Rahul Malik
THE POST-SMARTPHONE ERA AND HOW AI WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING
Imran Chaudhri
HALLYU: HOW THE KOREAN WAVE IS SWEEPING THROUGH GLOBAL CULTURE
Dr. Rosalie Kim, Irene Kim in conversation with Yana Peel
GHANA: HOW VISUALS CAN SHAPE A NATION
Campbell Addy and Ekow Barnes
THE TOKYO TOILET PROJECT
Koji Yanai
HOW FOOD CAN FOSTER CROSS-CULTURAL SHARING AND FEMALE EMPOWERMENT
Asma Khan and Judy Joo
ROOTS AND RESILIENCE: MY STORY AS A REFUGEE
Dennis Okwera
EMBRACING IDENTITY: HOW A LEADER’S TRUTH TRANSFORMS A BRAND
Sue Y. Nabi in conversation with Mory Fontanez
THE POWER OF SECOND CHANCES: COMMON STORIES WITH UNCOMMON OUTCOMES
Larry Miller in conversation with Darnell Strom
SHAPESHIFTER: THE INCREDIBLE EVOLUTION OF VICTORIA BECKHAM
Victoria Beckham OBE in conversation with Laura Weir
HOW THE POWER OF TRANSFORMATION SAVED OUR LIVES
Fecal Matter
CONTINUING THE FIGHT FOR A BETTER TOMORROW
Malala Yousafzai in conversation with Imran Amed
