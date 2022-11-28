Why You Should Join Us Tomorrow for BoF VOICES 2022

Full access to the BoF VOICES 2022 livestream is available to our entire global community. Register for the whole event or the sessions of your choice, free of charge.

In just over 24 hours, we’ll unite the movers and shakers of the global fashion industry with thought leaders and inspiring people shaping the wider world, at BoF VOICES 2022, our annual gathering for big thinkers. And now you can join us from anywhere in the world! Streaming live from Oxfordshire, UK we’ll be joined by thousands of members of the BoF community from over 125 countries, as we examine the most important issues of our time, from innovations changing fashion to navigating the macro forces shaping the world today.

Across five, two-hour sessions running over three days, we plan to cover a lot of ground. We hope you can join us for an inspirational learning journey from 5pm London time, noon in New York, tomorrow. Register now to join us for the whole event or the sessions of your choice, free of charge.

Selected highlights include:

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai will discuss the evolution of her activism.

Clarissa Ward, chief international correspondent for CNN, will share perspectives from the frontline of the war in Ukraine.

Victoria Beckham will speak with Laura Weir to chart her ability to “shapeshift”, from Spice Girl, to footballer’s wife to fashion and beauty entrepreneur.

Jerry Lorenzo will discuss the evolution of his label, Fear of God, from category expansion, to creative collaboration and building a winning diffusion line strategy.

Imran Chaudri, former director of design at Apple, will posit the post-smartphone era, and what it will mean for both brands and consumers.

Maxine Bédat, founder and director of New Standard Institute, will join Baroness Lola Young to posit how regulation is the industry’s only hope in driving sustainable transformation.

Campbell Addy, the British-Ghanian photographer, director and publisher, and Ekow Barnes, culture writer and a creative producer based in Accra, will discuss the role that visual media plays in shaping the Ghanaian nation.

Sue Y. Nabi, CEO of Coty, will sit down with Mory Fontanez to share how her own journey of personal transformation has played out within her leadership roles.

Larry Miller, chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board for Nike, will speak to Darnell Strom about how his lived experience has shaped how he has led and built the company.

We will also unveil the findings from our highly-anticipated annual report The State of Fashion 2023, published in partnership with McKinsey & Company.

