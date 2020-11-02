default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Live: A Roadmap To Fashion’s Carbon-Free Future

What would it take for the fashion industry and its logistical activities to become carbon-free? In this talk, we share insights from Katja Busch, DHL’s chief commercial officer, and Morten Lehmann, chief sustainability officer at the Global Fashion Agenda, who discuss how fashion can work towards a zero-emission target together.
In the context of climate emergency, innovation and bold courses of action are no longer simply desirable — they are necessary for our survival. But what would it take for the fashion industry and its logistical activities to become carbon-free? How can businesses begin to work towards a zero-emission target? And how must we all work together to achieve it?

Featuring Katja Busch, Chief Commercial Officer, DHL and Morten Lehmann, Chief Sustainability Officer, Global Fashion Agenda in conversation with Robin Mellery-Pratt.

