How Culture Is Going Global

Today, through the mediums of film and television, music, art and fashion, we’re all able to share in a global, cultural fabric.

During Session 4 of BoF VOICES 2022 on December 1, we will take a tour from Korea and Ghana, to Japan and India, to immerse the VOICES community in culture and creativity from around the world.

Demna , artistic director of Balenciaga, together with BoF’s Imran Amed and Tim Blanks , will discuss how the boundary-breaking designer has used his lived experience to drive his creative process.

BoF VOICES 2022 LIVESTREAM SESSIONS:

The Wider World

November 29 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

From politics and the global economy to social issues and humanitarian crises, every fashion business is impacted by the wider world. Here we take a step back to understand the bigger picture.Inside the Fashion System.

November 30 | 11am-1pm London | 6am-9am New York

The fashion industry is transforming before our eyes. Here we encounter the people who are asking questions about how it needs to change and imagining the exciting opportunities that could bring.

Technology and Innovation

November 30 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

We meet a daring group of scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs who are reshaping the world and, in the process, the way our industry will work in the future.

Global Culture and Creativity

December 1 | 11am-1pm London | 6am-9am New York

We are living in an era of global culture and creativity, fuelled by the rise of technology platforms that connect us all to film, television, music, art, and fashion from across the planet. We take a tour around the world to meet inspiring creative leaders.

Live Your Best Life

December 1 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

Let’s put things into perspective. Listen to passionate individuals with inspiring stories and discover how to live a life with purpose and authenticity.

