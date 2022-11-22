How Culture Is Going Global

The Business of Fashion
Today, through the mediums of film and television, music, art and fashion, we’re all able to share in a global, cultural fabric.
During Session 4 of BoF VOICES 2022 on December 1, we will take a tour from Korea and Ghana, to Japan and India, to immerse the VOICES community in culture and creativity from around the world.
BoF VOICES 2022 LIVESTREAM SESSIONS:
The Wider World
November 29 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York
From politics and the global economy to social issues and humanitarian crises, every fashion business is impacted by the wider world. Here we take a step back to understand the bigger picture.Inside the Fashion System.
November 30 | 11am-1pm London | 6am-9am New York
The fashion industry is transforming before our eyes. Here we encounter the people who are asking questions about how it needs to change and imagining the exciting opportunities that could bring.
Technology and Innovation
November 30 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York
We meet a daring group of scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs who are reshaping the world and, in the process, the way our industry will work in the future.
Global Culture and Creativity
December 1 | 11am-1pm London | 6am-9am New York
We are living in an era of global culture and creativity, fuelled by the rise of technology platforms that connect us all to film, television, music, art, and fashion from across the planet. We take a tour around the world to meet inspiring creative leaders.
Live Your Best Life
December 1 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York
Let’s put things into perspective. Listen to passionate individuals with inspiring stories and discover how to live a life with purpose and authenticity.
