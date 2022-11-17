How Technology Can Power a Better Future

Full access to the livestream is available to our entire global community. Register to stream all the VOICES sessions, free of charge.

From supply chain innovation to Web3 community building, 3D printing and crowdfunding, technology has the potential to improve our lives and solve problems in incredible new ways.

Join us for Session 3 of BoF VOICES 2022 on Nov. 30, to meet a daring group of entrepreneurs, innovators, and scientists who are using technology to power a better future.

Dame Stephanie Shirley CH will share how she established a software company from her dining table in the 1960s and set new precedents for women in tech today.

will share how she established a software company from her dining table in the 1960s and set new precedents for women in tech today. Lisa Morales-Hellebo will discuss the paradigm shift to localised supply chains within fashion, and why fixing the old model is no longer a viable solution.

will discuss the paradigm shift to localised supply chains within fashion, and why fixing the old model is no longer a viable solution. Sriram Krishnasamy , President and CEO of FedEx Dataworks, will make the case for leveraging data to digitise supply chains and develop solutions to meet and exceed your customers’ expectations.

, President and CEO of FedEx Dataworks, will make the case for leveraging data to digitise supply chains and develop solutions to meet and exceed your customers’ expectations. Musa Tariq , CMO of GoFundMe, will join fashion designer Phillip Lim to share their story on utilising technology to build multi-channel fundraising campaigns — and social virality in the process.

, CMO of GoFundMe, will join fashion designer to share their story on utilising technology to build multi-channel fundraising campaigns — and social virality in the process. Brett Hagler and Alexandria Lafci , co-founders of non-profit organisation New Story, will join fellow non-profit founders Jean Guo and Sneha Sheth , to share how and why they are leveraging new technologies to power a better future.

, co-founders of non-profit organisation New Story, will join fellow non-profit founders and , to share how and why they are leveraging new technologies to power a better future. Harley Finkelstein , president of Shopify, will share how the platform is harnessing its technologies to uplift entrepreneurs and promote conscious consumption across its user base.

, president of Shopify, will share how the platform is harnessing its technologies to uplift entrepreneurs and promote conscious consumption across its user base. Toby Shorin , a writer and technologist, will debunk the ways in which Web3 can contribute to public good, turn customers into communities and consider the technology’s philanthropic potential.

, a writer and technologist, will debunk the ways in which Web3 can contribute to public good, turn customers into communities and consider the technology’s philanthropic potential. Imran Chaudhri, former director of design at Apple, will posit the post-smartphone era, and what it will mean for both brands and consumers.

Each of the five BoF VOICES 2022 content sessions will be livestreamed for the global BoF community, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

BoF VOICES 2022 LIVESTREAM SESSIONS:

The Wider World

Nov. 29 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

From politics and the global economy to social issues and humanitarian crises, every fashion business is impacted by the wider world. Here we take a step back to understand the bigger picture.

Inside the Fashion System

Nov. 30 | 11am-1pm London | 6am-9am New York

The fashion industry is transforming before our eyes. Here we encounter the people who are asking questions about how it needs to change and imagining the exciting opportunities that could bring.

Technology and Innovation

Nov. 30 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

We meet a daring group of scientists, technologists and entrepreneurs who are reshaping the world and, in the process, the way our industry will work in the future.

Global Culture and Creativity

Dec. 1 | 11am-1pm London | 6am-9am New York

We are living in an era of global culture and creativity, fuelled by the rise of technology platforms that connect us all to film, television, music, art and fashion from across the planet. We take a tour around the world to meet inspiring creative leaders.

Live Your Best Life

Dec. 1 | 3-5pm London | 10am-12pm New York

Let’s put things into perspective. Listen to passionate individuals with inspiring stories and discover how to live a life with purpose and authenticity.

