Introducing The BoF 500 Class of 2022

Dear BoF Community,

Today, we are delighted to reveal The BoF 500 Class of 2022, our latest additions to the definitive index of the people shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow.

Amid a once-in-a-century pandemic, it’s been three long years since we last updated the index. This made our task more challenging than usual. But after months of extensive research, pouring through hundreds of nominations from existing BoF 500 members and leveraging on-the-ground intelligence from around the world, our editors have selected 103 exciting new additions to this influential community based on their leadership, creativity, innovation and impact in fashion — and the wider world.

The BoF 500 Class of 2022 (Mobile App users: click here) is our most diverse and global cohort to date, with members representing 43 different nationalities and based in 31 countries across 8 categories: Designers, Executives, Media, Retailers, Entrepreneurs, Creative Class, Models & Muses and more Catalysts than ever before pushing the industry forward to address our greatest challenges. They are based in London, New York, Paris and Milan, but also Kuala Lumpur, Johannesburg, Istanbul, Dakar and more. 51 percent are women, 47 percent are men, and 1 percent are non-binary (with the remaining 1 percent preferring not to say).

No other industry has a cast of characters as unique, passionate and diverse as those who animate the business of fashion, from business titans to creative upstarts, but what’s projected in the popular media is typically only a thin and often superficial slice of this captivating group. As always, we wanted to collect this talented community of people together, connect them with each other and share their stories of personal and professional growth in an honest and inspiring way.

As the name suggests, the BoF 500 first began as an index with the 500 most influential people in the global fashion industry in September 2013. Since then, we have regularly added new names to this inspiring, ever-growing group which now includes 1,193 people representing more than 70 nationalities, based in more than 45 countries.

After a tumultuous period for the fashion industry and the wider world, we are so excited to bring the BoF 500 community back together tomorrow evening in Paris to celebrate the Class of 2022. We hope it will foster a sense of belonging, create new connections and deepen relationships based on our shared passion for the global fashion industry.

The BoF 500 remains a vital and free-to-access global resource for anyone who is interested in learning about the industry and the people who make it tick. To explore the full index, including the Class of 2022, click here (or for our Mobile App users click here).

Imran Amed

Founder & Editor-in-Chief

