Hyram Yarbro and Addison Rae Didn’t Need Beauty Brands

Creative experiences and a less-standardised approach to operations and design have helped iconic stores like Selfridges, Liberty and Le Bon Marché resist multi-brand retail’s decline.
Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.
Sephora has dropped Addison Rae’s Item Beauty and Hyram Yarbro’s Selfless by Hyram, which launched at the retailer to much fanfare in 2021. Both influencers failed to develop brands that resonated with their followers.
Beijing’s Covid-19 policy shift will give the sector a boost in 2023 but a surge in infections and sluggish economic growth could dampen the recovery after an uplift from Chinese New Year.