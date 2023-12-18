The Year Ahead: Deconstructing Fast Fashion’s Future

The Business of Fashion
The eighth annual State of Fashion report by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company reveals an industry navigating deep uncertainty. Download the full report to understand the 10 themes that will define the industry and the opportunities for growth in the year ahead.
Discounted airfare and lower hotel occupancies in recent months signal weakening demand in the vacation economy. For brands that thrived on “revenge travel,” this means pivoting to more versatile products and offering cheaper options.
The world’s biggest footwear brand has struggled to fend off competition in the fast-growing running category. Earnings this week provide an opportunity to show progress.
In seeking to attract more aspirational shoppers, H&M is boosting its image through high fashion collaborations.
The outcry over Zara’s ill-conceived, poorly-timed campaign this week highlights the blind spots that fashion brands routinely make apparent in their advertising.