Musinsa: The K-Fashion Ecosystem Goes Global

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The eighth annual State of Fashion report by The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company reveals an industry navigating deep uncertainty. Download the full report to understand the 10 themes that will define the industry and the opportunities for growth in the year ahead.
Janet Kersnar is Executive Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and oversees long-form content, including Case Studies and Reports.
The State of Fashion 2024 explains why consumer volatility could trigger what’s known in supply chains circles as the “bullwhip effect,” in which small changes in demand can cause increasing large fluctuations upstream and downstream.
Wall Street says the $5.8 billion bid for the American department store chain comes below even the most conservative estimates for the value of Macy’s real estate properties alone.
Zara-owner Inditex’s earnings this week come as some analysts say the category’s best days are behind it.
This week BoF reported that Farfetch is seeking a ‘white knight’ to avoid collapse. A deal with Amazon could be the answer, writes Imran Amed.