default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Retail

Puma Shares Dip as Kering Sells 5.9% Stake

Kering sold its stake in the German sportswear company for approximately $772 million.
Puma flagship store in New York | Source: Puma
By
  • Reuters

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — Shares in Puma fell 3.5 percent on Tuesday after French luxury group Kering said it had completed the sale of a 5.9 percent stake in the German sportswear company for approximately €656 million ($772 million).

Kering has increasingly focused on its high-margin luxury brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga in recent years, spinning off 70 percent of Puma to its shareholders in 2018.

Puma struggled after it was bought by Kering for €5.3 billion in 2007, but it has enjoyed a revival in the last few years, helped by sponsorships of top soccer teams and partnerships with celebrities like Rihanna and Selena Gomez.

The sale reduces Kering's stake in Puma to 9.8 percent from a previous 15.7 percent. Kering, which had announced its plan to sell the stake on Tuesday, said the transaction corresponded to a selling price of €74.50 per share.

Puma's shares traded down 3.1 percent at €75.7 at 07.28 am GMT.

In July, Puma reported second-quarter sales fell a currency-adjusted 30.7 percent to €831 million and earnings before interest and taxes slumped to a loss of €114.8 million as coronavirus lockdowns closed most global sports stores.

However, sales have rebounded as stores have reopened and the pandemic has encouraged more people to take up exercising, with rival Nike posting better-than-expected results in September and giving a strong sales forecast.

The Nike results had helped Puma shares to return to levels last seen before coronavirus hit in March.

Puma's largest shareholder remains Artemis, the holding company for the Pinault family that founded and controls Kering, which has a stake of just under 29 percent.

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emma Thomasson; editors: Jason Neely and Maria Sheahan.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Retail
Analysis and advice from the front lines of the retail transformation.

Can Walmart Finally Crack Fashion?

The big-box retailer is revamping its apparel offering in a bid to become a style destination, a goal it’s tried — and failed — to hit multiple times before. But between a squeezed consumer and the rise of Gen-Z, this time is different, the company says.

Why Victoria’s Secret Is Bringing Sexy Back

A much-hyped image revamp has failed to win back customers. On Thursday, the company told investors about Plan B: spruce up stores, expand into new categories and bring back a bit of the old Victoria’s Secret. As one executive put it, “sexiness can be inclusive.”

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023