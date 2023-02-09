Fashion’s Microplastics Problem Is a Design Challenge

The Business of Fashion
A new washing machine Samsung developed with Patagonia raises the question of how fashion can best combat its rampant microfibre pollution problem.
Big brands from Adidas to Patagonia are on track to eliminate virgin polyester from their products. But the pivot to materials mostly made from recycled plastic bottles is an imperfect solution.
Brands are pumping out millions of shoes, bags and shirts made with plastic they say was rescued from the world’s oceans and beaches. But the environmental impact is hard to measure and some experts say the industry is doing more harm than good.
From products made of recycled plastic to take-back programmes, some of fashion’s favourite sustainability solutions are problematic, argues Beth Esponnette.
Partnering with Copenhagen Fashion Week, BoF invited market leaders including Pascal Morand, Julie Gilhart, Ganni co-founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, EU Parliamentary Committee chair Dr Christian Ehler, journalist Clare Press, executives from Renewcell and Lenzing, and others from across the value chain, to work together towards actionable solutions capable of urgently altering the industry’s ecological impact.
Over the last decade, the industry has ratcheted up its spending on lobbying efforts in the US. Now, emerging sustainability regulations are drawing increased attention.
How to best spend the large sums it will take to cut the fashion industry’s carbon emissions? The Apparel Impact Institute is launching a pre-vetted portfolio of climate solutions in an effort to better direct investment.