Fashion Is Already Trying to Cash In on Apple’s Vision Pro

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The tech giant unveiled its new augmented-reality headset, showing off a variety of features and uses as it tries to create the first mainstream consumer hit in the category.
Apple’s new Vision Pro headset isn’t just the tech giant’s idea of a fun, new product. It’s a bet on the future of computers.
Their mix of technical expertise and digital artistry has put 3D creators, game designers and NFT experts in high demand among fashion brands as they venture further into virtual territories.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
The company is unveiling giant holograms of Gisele Bündchen and South Korean star Lee Min-ho in London on Wednesday, giving tech-enabled formats like augmented reality and 3D billboards some new company.
Norma Kamali is teaching an AI system to replicate her design style — “downloading my brain,” she calls it — so when the day comes that she steps back from her company, her creative legacy will carry on.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
To learn more about the innovations that will shape 2024 – and their practical application for the fashion and beauty industries – join us at the Times Center in New York City on March 22 for the BoF Professional Summit – New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds.