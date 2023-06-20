Nike and Fortnite Level Up Their Partnership

The Business of Fashion
Vans, Balenciaga and Benefit Cosmetics are among the brands tapping the multi-billion-dollar video gaming industry with strategies aimed at generating buzz and fostering community.
LVMH is increasing its use of Epic Games’ technology to create new virtual experiences across its brands, such as virtual fitting rooms and fashion shows and digital twins, the luxury conglomerate announced on Wednesday at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.
The sneaker giant is launching its first big collection of digital goods under its own name after signing up more than 330,000 members to its new web3 platform, .Swoosh.
From ChatGPT to Midjourney to Runway, the emerging technology is already showing why it could be one of the most consequential in decades for the fashion industry. Early adopters and experts unpack the opportunities and challenges of putting gen AI to use to design products, create campaigns and other content, and better connect with customers.
The pioneering 89-year-old entrepreneur shares her life story as a child refugee who fled Nazi Germany and created a $3 billion technology company.
Snap Inc., the maker of the Snapchat app, is testing ways that its popular new artificial intelligence chatbot can boost the company’s advertising business.
Join us for a special Masterclass, as BoF’s technology correspondent Marc Bain, along with a panel of experts, unpack our upcoming case study on generative AI.