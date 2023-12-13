Beauty’s Buzziest Roblox Games, Reviewed by Kids

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The fashion styling game Drest, which launched before gaming was on most of the industry’s radar, has new funding and plans to expand its features and reach.
Innovation doesn’t have to be the enemy of luxury craftsmanship if it helps, not replaces, human creators. The question is whether a technology like AI will respect those limits as it continues to advance.
LVMH is increasing its use of Epic Games’ technology to create new virtual experiences across its brands, such as virtual fitting rooms and fashion shows and digital twins, the luxury conglomerate announced on Wednesday at the Viva Technology conference in Paris.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
After generative AI’s breakout year in 2023, The State of Fashion 2024 examines emerging use cases across creative industries, including fashion.
One of the technology’s great promises is to let retailers make far more accurate forecasts about how much to produce, down to the level of size and colour. But knowing what consumers will want months in advance isn’t so simple.
New regulations from the European Commission will require fashion and other consumer goods to be fitted with unique digital product passports as early as 2026. At BoF’s VOICES 2023, the CEO of Arianee demystifies the future of digital product passports and their ability to reimagine fashion brands’ revenue stream.
Professors at fashion schools including Parsons and Central Saint Martins are proactively training students to mitigate generative AI’s biases and other shortcomings.