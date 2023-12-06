Can Artificial Intelligence and Human Craft Peacefully Coexist in Fashion?

The Business of Fashion
The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.
Founder Charaf Tajer compared AI to electronic music or sampling: It may be done on a computer, but it still takes talent, creativity and effort to produce good results.
Just as photography didn’t spell the extinction of painting, generative AI won’t kill off human designers. It may even create more appreciation for the physical craft of fashion.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
Apps that let shoppers scan themselves and customise products to their precise measurements haven’t revolutionised the way we buy basics like T-shirts and jeans, but one company thinks bridal wear’s characteristics make it the perfect fit for the technology.
The role is changing as fashion companies break “digital” responsibilities out of their siloes, leading some to rethink the position.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
The end-of-year shopping rush is prime time for cyber attackers targeting businesses and their customers. While costs related to these attacks keep growing, there are steps companies can take to defend themselves.