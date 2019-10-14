Announcing A-Cold-Wall, La Perla and L'Estrange London

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

The former assistant to Virgil Abloh, the artistic director oF Louis Vuitton menswear, British designer Samuel Ross created A-Cold-Wall in 2015. The brand is now available in some of the world's most prestigious retailers, including Dover Street Market, Ssense and Galeries Lafayette. The brand is recruiting for junior roles in both social media and menswear design.

Founded in Bologna in 1954 by corset-maker Ada Masotti, La Perla is rooted in the centuries-old silk and lace manufacturing heritage of that region. Family-owned until 2008, La Perla sells luxury lingerie, sleepwear and swimwear through a network of over 150 stores worldwide and online. The company is seeking a Corporate Real Estate Director, based in London.

Specialising in a capsule approach to men's basics, British brand L'Estrange London switched from wholesale to a direct-to-consumer model in 2017, and also has a pop-up space in the city's Soho district. They are seeking a Brand Marketing Co-Ordinator to join the team in their London office.