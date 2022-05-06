default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Tiffany & Co. and Wolf & Badger

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue Store. Shutterstock
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1837, Tiffany & Co. manufactures and markets jewellery, watches and luxury accessories. The luxury jewelry and specialty retailer has more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 13,000 employees, with nearly 5,000 artisans to cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewellery in the company’s own workshops. Tiffany & Co. seeks a director of Tiffany archives in New Jersey, and a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion in New York, among others.

Wolf & Badger is a global online marketplace for independent brands. Founded in 2010 by brothers Henry and George Graham, today the brand has storefronts across London and New York, with a Los Angeles front opening in Spring/Summer 2022. Wolf & Badger is recruiting for a PR assistant and a store supervisor in West Hollywood.

