Introducing Broken Planet and My Gemma

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Ralph Lauren, Needle & Thread and Samsøe Samsøe.
BoF sits down with three employees from the sportswear company — the chief marketing officer, global head of design and accessories team lead — to learn how On fosters creative talent across its business, boosted by cross-team collaboration and mentorship.
The Fearless Fund must pause its Strivers Grant Contest, which awards funds to Black women entrepreneurs, pending the outcome of a lawsuit from a conservative group alleging such grants are unconstitutional.