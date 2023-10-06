default-output-block.skip-main
Introducing Broken Planet and My Gemma

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Broken Planet's New York Fashion Week party held at Public Hotel, New York.
This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers:

Broken Planet is a UK-based global streetwear brand founded in 2020. Since its inception, the D2C company has amassed over 250,000 customers worldwide and a million followers across their social media platforms. Lithuanian-born creative directors Lukas Žvikas and Indrė Narbutaitė were inspired by Hip Hop and outer space in their signature designs and silhouettes. The company is hiring for a design manager, a human resources manager and a graphic designer.

Founded in 2018 by Andrew Brown, My Gemma is a curated luxury resale platform based in New York. Their approach to online resale involves extensive customer care, building up personal relationships with sellers and with items authenticated by a team of experts. As part of their commitment to sustainability, My Gemma has teamed up with environmental organisations like Ecologi, who plant a tree for every sale made on My Gemma’s website. The company is currently hiring for a retail sales manager and a livestream shopping host.

