Introducing Broken Planet and My Gemma

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers:

Broken Planet is a UK-based global streetwear brand founded in 2020. Since its inception, the D2C company has amassed over 250,000 customers worldwide and a million followers across their social media platforms. Lithuanian-born creative directors Lukas Žvikas and Indrė Narbutaitė were inspired by Hip Hop and outer space in their signature designs and silhouettes. The company is hiring for a design manager, a human resources manager and a graphic designer.

Founded in 2018 by Andrew Brown, My Gemma is a curated luxury resale platform based in New York. Their approach to online resale involves extensive customer care, building up personal relationships with sellers and with items authenticated by a team of experts. As part of their commitment to sustainability, My Gemma has teamed up with environmental organisations like Ecologi, who plant a tree for every sale made on My Gemma’s website. The company is currently hiring for a retail sales manager and a livestream shopping host.