Can the Fifteen Percent Pledge Get Past the Number?

Black designers face the usual challenges of building a brand plus the pressure to make strides for racial equity within the industry.
Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts were already losing momentum before the Supreme Court weighed in. The ruling may accelerate the backslide, experts say.
As Nordstrom announces a 10-year partnership with the organisation launched on Instagram after George Floyd’s death to call on retailers to spend more money on Black-owned brands, founder Aurora James and board member Emma Grede tell BoF about keeping up the momentum and supporting entrepreneurs.
The litigation, brought by the same conservative activist who led the successful campaign against affirmative action in college admissions, targets a Black-led VC fund that has invested in beauty brands Brown Girl Jane and Bread Beauty among others.
