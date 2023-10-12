At Columbia College Chicago, a Global Approach to Fashion Education

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions
From wage hikes to tuition assistance, fashion firms say they’re pulling out all the stops to revamp the store associate role — but their efforts aren’t taking hold.
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Ralph Lauren, Needle & Thread and Samsøe Samsøe.