Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

The French luxury conglomerate’s youth-focused recruitment plan underscores fashion’s need to build stronger more diverse talent pipelines.
From wage hikes to tuition assistance, fashion firms say they’re pulling out all the stops to revamp the store associate role — but their efforts aren’t taking hold.
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
The fashion department of the private, nonprofit college offers students opportunities to travel or study abroad across locations from Athens and Berlin to New York and Los Angeles. BoF sat down with three students to hear about their experiences.
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.