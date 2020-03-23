default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Hugo Boss CEO Mark Langer to Exit

Langer will leave the German fashion house on September 30 but will continue on as a consultant until the end of the year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Hugo Boss store front | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

METZINGEN, Germany — Hugo Boss said on Monday that Chief Executive Mark Langer would leave the German fashion house on September 30, but will stay on until the end of the year as a consultant due to the coronavirus crisis while the company looks for a successor.

Hugo Boss said in a statement that Langer’s departure had been agreed in mutual consent. Langer has been chief executive since 2016 and before that had been finance chief of the company from 2010.

Hugo Boss last week scrapped the outlook it gave for 2020 and took action to protect its cash balance, suspending store renovations and new openings and limiting the inflow of stock.

Langer took over from Claus-Dietrich Lahrs when Hugo Boss was suffering a steep fall in sales in the United States and China in 2016. Until the coronavirus took hold, he had managed to stem the decline, but the stock had still underperformed.

Langer has sought to return Hugo Boss to its roots selling premium men’s clothing and to offer more casual and sportswear, reversing the course of his predecessor, who had pushed to make the label more of a luxury brand and invested in womenswear.

Last week, the company said it has initiated extensive measures to protect its free cash flow, including significantly curtailing the inflow of new goods and suspending store renovations and new openings.

By Emma Thomasson; editor: Emma Thomasson

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023