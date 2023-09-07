Inside the Apparel Team at On with Tim Coppens

The Business of Fashion
Strict labour laws in the US have long stood in the way of unionising efforts in creative industries like fashion. But in light of Hollywood’s historic strike and the ever-burgeoning gig economy, the tides may be shifting.
The streetwear giant’s creative director has submitted a letter of resignation, seen by BoF. Emory was Supreme’s first high-profile appointment since it was acquired by VF Corp in 2020.
The value of a newly acquired brand can plummet if the people who made it a creative and commercial force rush for the exits as soon as the deal closes.