Inditex’s Zara and Oysho Join BoF Careers

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Zara is a Spanish clothing retailer based in Galicia, Spain. Founded by Amancio Ortega in 1975, it is the flagship chain store of the Inditex group — the world’s largest apparel retailer. Zara is present in 88 countries and operates over 2,000 stores worldwide. Zara’s famously vertically integrated supply chain made it a powerful player on the high street, boasting a unique business model which includes in-house design, production, distribution and sales. Zara is looking to hire a buyer and a sportswear designer in A Coruña, among other roles.

Oysho is an activewear brand established in 2001, specialising in sports, lingerie, swimwear, beachwear and homewear. The company operates over 550 stores and is present in more than 70 countries. In 2014, Oysho created the first sustainability department of the Inditex Group. The brand is now hiring a lingerie designer and a print designer in Barcelona.

Also discover roles on BoF Careers from Inditex-owned Massimo Dutti for elevated basics and mid-priced formalwear. Massimo Dutti is recruiting for a fashion photographer and a global digital marketing director in Barcelona.