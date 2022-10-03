Announcing Paper Planes and Delos

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Paper Planes is an American premium streetwear brand co-founded by rapper Jay Z and his long-time business partner Emory Jones. A mere T-shirt and hats line in 2008, the label was commercialised through Jay Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation and expanded into a full-range everyday apparel line in 2020, with its own e-commerce platform and high-profile collaborations with brands such as AC Milan. Paper Planes is looking to hire a menswear sales director and a social media digital marketing manager in New York.

Delos is a London-based luxury brand founded by Artem del Castillo in 2021. Combining influences from Greek and Western aesthetics, the label places an emphasis on natural materials and traditional craftsmanship. Its signature silk designs have featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, and its stockists include global luxury retailers such as MatchesFashion. Delos is recruiting for an operations coordinator in London.



